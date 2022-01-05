KardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kourtney Kardashian's Phone Screen Just Got a Hilarious Makeover Thanks to Daughter Penelope

Penelope Disick definitely left her mark on mom Kourtney Kardashian's phone. To see the youngster's hilarious prank, read on.

The Kardashian-Jenner kids will be kids!

The latest proof? Penelope Disick's new prank on her mom, Kourtney Kardashian. As evidenced by a new screenshot on the Poosh founder's Instagram Story, the reality star's only daughter helped herself to Kourt's phone—or, more specifically, her screensaver. 

So what does the mom of three find every time she turns on her phone? A photo of her 9-year-old youngster posing with a filter that gives her sunglasses and a shaggy haircut. Plus, she's pointing to "Travis Barker" written in text above her head, a reference, of course, to Kourtney's rocker fiancé. 

"LOL SCREEN SAVER BY PENELOPE," Kourtney confirmed in her Instagram Story, "including text."

Fans have gotten even more of a behind-the-scenes look at life for this mother-daughter duo thanks to TikTok, where they pop up together thanks to their joint channel, @pandkourt. 

As for Kourtney's screensaver, one question remains: Will she keep Penelope's masterpiece? 

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

While the answer to that question remains to be seen, keep up with more of the Kardashian-Jenner kids with their picture-perfect moments from 2021. 

Instagram

All you have to do is keep scrolling!

Instagram
Like Father, Like Daughter

Rob Kardashian's five-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian rocked one of his own childhood shirts in Jan. 2021.

Instagram
Pool Day

Winter? Never heard of it. Khloe Kardashian took advantage of some warm February weather by taking a dip with her daughter True Thompson and nieces Chicago West and Dream.

Instagram
Kisses

Saint West showing his mom Kim Kardashian some love.

Instagram
Poo Party

North West celebrated her eighth birthday the best way possible: with a poop emoji-themed party. 

Instagram
Twinning

Stormi Webster, Chicago, Dream and True rocked matching bodysuits in a series of photos shared by Kim.

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Scott!

Scott Disick and his kids celebrated his 39th birthday by hanging out in their backyard! Here, Reign Disick and Penelope Disick can be seen getting some sun.

Instagram
Hitting the Road

Look out—Psalm West is on the move!

Instagram
Three Generations

Kris Jenner joined Khloe and daughter True for his sweet snap.

Instagram
Spring Break

Kim caught some rays with the help of her three kiddos, Chicago, Psalm and Saint. 

Instagram
A Party Built for a Princess

Saint and the rest of the Kar-Jenner cousins attended True's princess-themed birthday party in April.

Instagram
Sweet Treats

The party even included a cookie frosting station, which True and Stormi clearly loved. 

Instagram
Artist North

North and her painting that broke the internet. For the last time, yes, she really did paint this!

Instagram
Beach Fun

"I spy with my little eye..." mom Kylie Jenner captioned this sandy snapshot.

Instagram
Mini Photoshoot

"Are you ready for this cuteness??" Khloe captioned a series of photos featuring True, Dream and Chicago in May. "I'm not!!" 

Instagram
Take Two

We have to agree with Khloe—we were not ready for this cuteness!

Instagram
Cousin Love

Group hug!

Instagram
Spring Snapshot

Chi and Psalm posed with their cousin Dream for this too-cute-for-words pic in May 2021.

Instagram
Close-Up

Say "cheese!"

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Psalm!

Psalm celebrated his second birthday with a construction-themed party, complete with yellow hard hats for guests, orange cones spelling out his name, a giant sandbox and yes, a real excavator, as shown in this family pic.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Beach Bunnies

Nobody vacations quite like the Kardashians, but here, Kim's simply playing in the sand with her two daughters, North and Chicago.

Instagram
Bubble Bath

Kylie captured this too-cute snapshot in June 2021.

Instagram
Playtime With a View

Cousins really do make the best of friends!

Instagram
BFFs

Koko and P!

Instagram
You're It!

Aww! Scott captured this photo of his and Kourtney Kardashian's three kiddos playing tag on the beach in July.

Instagram
Young Entrepreneurs

Get your ice cold drinks here! Reign, Mason, Penelope and North set up their own lemonade stand over the summer.

Instagram
Color-Coordinating Cuties

Kim captured this sibling pic of Saint and Chicago as they both rocked red. 

Instagram
Summer Shopping

Dream, Stormi, Chicago and True did some window shopping at the Grove in August.

Instagram
Future Big Sister

It doesn't get cuter than Stormi hugging mom Kylie Jenner's pregnant belly.

Instagram
Girls Day Out

Khloe made sure to document the day, sharing adorable photos like this one of Chicago and True.

Instagram
Visiting Aunt Kylie

True stopped by the Kylie Cosmetics office in September.

photos
View More Photos From The Cutest Kardashian-Jenner Kids Pics From 2021
