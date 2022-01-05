Kourtney Kardashian's Phone Screen Just Got a Hilarious Makeover Thanks to Daughter Penelope

Watch : Penelope Disick Shows Off NEW Hair for 2022

The Kardashian-Jenner kids will be kids!

The latest proof? Penelope Disick's new prank on her mom, Kourtney Kardashian. As evidenced by a new screenshot on the Poosh founder's Instagram Story, the reality star's only daughter helped herself to Kourt's phone—or, more specifically, her screensaver.

So what does the mom of three find every time she turns on her phone? A photo of her 9-year-old youngster posing with a filter that gives her sunglasses and a shaggy haircut. Plus, she's pointing to "Travis Barker" written in text above her head, a reference, of course, to Kourtney's rocker fiancé.

"LOL SCREEN SAVER BY PENELOPE," Kourtney confirmed in her Instagram Story, "including text."

Fans have gotten even more of a behind-the-scenes look at life for this mother-daughter duo thanks to TikTok, where they pop up together thanks to their joint channel, @pandkourt.

As for Kourtney's screensaver, one question remains: Will she keep Penelope's masterpiece?