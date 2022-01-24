Adam Rippon Has a Golden Request for Viewers Watching the 2022 Winter Olympics

Watch : 6 Beauty Tips From Olympian Adam Rippon

It's time for the greatest athletes in the world to shine.

With less than two weeks to go until the 2022 Winter Olympics kick off, excitement is building to find out who will break records, make history and win big in Beijing.

While many Americans like Chloe Kim, Shaun White and Nathan Chen are favored to take home gold, Olympian Adam Rippon wants viewers around the world to remember one thing as they cheer on their favorite athletes.

"What I hope that the audience remembers is that all these athletes are human and when we talk about them and we celebrate them, that they're going to see the way people talk about them," the figure skater exclusively shared with E! News. "Just remember that these are people who worked their entire lives for these moments whether it goes the way they want it to or not. They work incredibly hard and they put their blood, sweat and tears and time into these moments."

Adam added, "This is the biggest moment of their sporting career and just remember that we're just like them. They're human."