Why You Need Aerie's Crossover Flare Leggings in Your Life

They'll make you look like a snatched style icon.

By Emily Spain Jan 05, 2022 10:52 PMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Plain and simple, leggings are a way of life.

While they are marketed as an essential activewear style, I wear them more than I actually work out. Does anyone else put on a pair in the morning thinking it will motivate them to break a sweat after work? But if you're like me, you ditch the workout because you just want to stay comfy while watching TV on the couch with said leggings until bedtime. 

Since I take leggings seriously, it's important to me to buy versatile silhouettes that I can wear in and out of the gym. My current favorite? Aerie's Offline Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging. They have the same flattering crossover waistband and buttery soft material as the brand's standard crossover legging that went viral on TikTok, but these have a trendy flare bottom! If you haven't heard, flare leggings and pants are back in style!

I love how I can wear these to yoga, but I can also throw on a sweater and booties and wear them to dinner with friends. And as someone who is on the shorter side, I usually have a difficult time finding flattering flare pants, but these leggings sculpt my legs and accentuate my waistline like no other. 

If you're looking to jump on the flare legging trend, head over to Aerie! Below, my favorite variations of the uber-affordable and stylish flare legging.

17 Fresh Ways You Can Rock the Winter White Trend Like an It Girl

OFFLINE Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging

Available in four versatile hues, these flare leggings have a buttery soft feel making them that much harder to take off when it's time for bed.

$50
Aerie

OFFLINE Real Me High Waisted Crossover Super Flare Legging

If you want a little more drama, I suggest Aerie's newest flare legging! It has a bit more material on the hem to make you feel even groovier.

$55
Aerie

OFFLINE Real Me High Waisted Crossover Super Flare Legging

How fun is this plaid print? Perfect for the winter season and adding a fun touch to any outfit.

$55
Aerie

Ready for more things your wardrobe needs in 2022? Check out all the ways you can include the checkerboard print in your daily life!

