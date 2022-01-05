Does Jana Kramer Have a New Boyfriend? All the Signs She's Moving On After Mike Caussin Divorce

Watch : Jana Kramer Reveals the Dating Rule She & Ex Mike Caussin Set

Jana Kramer appears to be starting the New Year on a romantic note.

Fans of the former One Tree Hill star are convinced she is moving on from her divorce to Mike Cassuin with a new man.

In recent weeks, Jana, 38, has been sharing photos and videos with a guy named Ian, who describes himself online as a "girl dad" who is "not an athlete."

Earlier this week, the Nashville resident shared a photo on Instagram Stories where he hugged Jana near a snowman. And on Jan. 4, the pair shared outtakes from their attempts at creating a TikTok video together.

Upon further investigating, the pair appears to have been hanging out for several weeks. On Christmas Day, Ian shared a photo from his motorcycle after he gave Jana a ride around town.

And fans are speculating that the pair may have enjoyed a trip to Florida in early December. On Dec. 7, Jana documented her stay at the Little Palm Island Resort & Spa. "Taking a minute to reflect on the last few days of peace and chasing joy," she wrote.