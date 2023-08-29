How Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Enviably Friendly Parenting Arrangement Really Works

Watch : Are Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Back Together?

Some relationships aren't built to last, but having kids together is forever.

And that was never in doubt for Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, who ended their romance in 2019 but remain close partners in parenting for their 6-year-old daughter, Lea.

"They have a very friendly relationship," a source told E! News of the exes last year.

Fast-forward to this summer and that assessment remains true, Shayk sharing a photo of Cooper chillin' in a kayak from their recent vacation together, which is getting to be an annual tradition.

And when they're home, living just blocks away from each other in New York, they have their routine down to a science.

"It's not tense at all," the source said, sharing that the pair do most of the dropping off and picking up at each other's homes themselves, no go-between necessary. "It's always extremely cordial."