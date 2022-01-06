How Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Enviably Friendly Parenting Arrangement Really Works

Some relationships aren't built to last, but having kids together is forever.
And that was never in doubt for Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, who ended their romance almost three years ago but remain partners in close to every other sense of the word.
"They have a very friendly relationship," a source tells E! News of the exes, who welcomed daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper in March 2017. And they have their routine down to a science, Cooper and Shayk living just blocks away from each other in New York and regularly going on outings as a family of three.
"It's not tense at all," the source adds, sharing that the actor and the model do most of the dropping off and picking up at each other's homes themselves, no go-between necessary. "It's always extremely cordial."
None of which is surprising at this point, an insider having told E! News right after they broke up in 2019 that their No. 1 priority was keeping things amicable for Lea. "They hope to be able to do things together as a family and will raise her with both parents being very active and involved in her life together," the source shared.
Ant that's exactly what they continued to do.
Another source told E! News in March 2020 that Cooper and Shayk had both been working and traveling a lot, but they "have a good system in place for Lea and they take turns with her. They also come together as a family and do things when they can. They communicate a lot and are good friends."
Naturally, the source added, "They both love their daughter more than anything and they come together for her. They are getting along well and everything is very positive. It's still a transition period and they are trying to figure out how it's going to work going forward, but they are in a good place."
Days later, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, New York shut down and parents all over the world had to get creative when it came to entertaining their kids. Cooper found himself with unexpected free time when production on his film Nightmare Alley was suspended in Toronto and didn't resume until September 2020, and Shayk similarly was grounded from her usual jet-setting ways.
Shayk's Instagram followers were convinced that they had a joint Halloween this past October after recognizing what looked like Cooper's blue eyes peeking out through a gorilla mask in a selfie she shared. And there was no mistaking who it was when they were spotted strolling in the West Village and taking Lea to a performance of The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center in November. After the ballet, the trio went to dinner at family-friendly Felice with Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman.
When they're both in town, "They do things together pretty regularly," the first source told E! News. "When it's warm out they'll take her to the park. It's impressive to see."
But they also still enjoy kid-free outings, Shayk attending the Dec. 1 premiere of the unmistakably R-rated Nightmare Alley, in which Cooper plays a charlatan mentalist who gets in over his head when he tries to fleece a dangerous tycoon in 1930s-era New York. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor called having Shayk there "very special."
When he first signed on to the movie, "His life was very complicated logistically because he was trying to be bicoastal for many reasons, be in Los Angeles and New York at the same time," director Guillermo Del Toro told ET Canada last month of his leading man's schedule. "It was so complicated," Cooper thought it couldn't possibly be a good idea to do it, Del Toro said, but he quickly said yes to the compelling part nonetheless.
Those efforts to be bicoastal have also been key to his harmonious arrangement with Shayk, Cooper having moved to Manhattan with her in 2018—after she had uprooted her supermodel life to be with him in Los Angeles, where he was busily working on A Star Is Born for several years.
When that labor of love hit theaters in September 2018, the Oscar-nominated actor credited becoming a dad with helping him be able to enjoy the moment more—a concept he'd always struggled with. He said on NPR's Morning Edition, "So I guess having a child, and having a family of my own—which is a miracle and something I've always dreamt of—has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present."
And no longer being in a relationship with Lea's mom wasn't going to stop him from being a present father—something the paparazzi often spot him doing when he and his child are out and about, but nothing he talks about when he's on the press circuit.
"He's a full-on, hands-on dad—no nanny," Shayk told Highsnobiety last year. "Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks—I didn't call them once."
Maintaining her career and independence has always been important to the prolific model, whose father died when she was 14, leaving Shayk's mom, Olga (who moved in with her during lockdown to help out with Lea), and grandmothers to raise Irina and her older sister, Tatiana.
"We never had men around," Shayk recalled to Harper's Bazaar in 2019. "You have to learn how to put a nail in the wall, how to hang the curtains. I know everything about how to plant potatoes and cucumbers because in Russia, it's how you survive the winter."
She told E! News at an October 2018 event in New York, "I think now a woman has the freedom to work and to be a mom and to be herself. I think it's really important to remember that a woman is the strongest one and that if we want we can manage everything at the same time.
"And it's really important to just be yourself and just remember who you are and manage everything, because we can manage everything if we want to."
She told Highsnobiety that she maintained her beauty routine during the height of the pandemic even when she was just running errands or taking Lea to school, saying, "You can't leave your house with dirty nails and dirty hair—even though I really want to sometimes. But during lockdown, we had no red carpets. I was like, 'I've got to make school runs fun.'"
And she knows that looking like herself attracts attention, but she and Cooper have had The Talk (about people wanting to take pictures of Mommy and Daddy, that is) with Lea.
"Sometimes my daughter is scared—she sees the paparazzi from miles away. She's a KGB baby," Shayk quipped, invoking the surveillance state in her native Russia. "We had to explain to her, like, 'They're just doing their job. By selling pictures, they make their living. You don't have to be scared.'"
But she's let it be known she isn't going to aid in any efforts to make her daughter's face famous. Despite her rare inclusion of a mysterious pal in a gorilla mask on Halloween, her Instagram primarily remains a fashion-only zone to show off what she's working on (or wearing, or putting on her impossibly dewy skin, etc.).
And Lea doesn't care much about the super-glam version of Shayk anyway, the face of luxury label Self-Portrait telling Elle a year ago, "I have this huge picture that [photographer] Peter Lindbergh gave me on my wall. She'll always joke, 'I want this mama, I don't want this mama,' pointing at the picture, and we laugh about it."
The vigilance regarding their daughter's privacy extends to each other as well, with Cooper being loath to discuss his personal life even when he and Shayk were together ("I don't necessarily see the upside of it. You know? I don't," he told The New York Times in 2018) and Shayk telling the Evening Standard, "That's why it's called a personal life, because it's mine."
In the March 2021 issue of Elle she said of Cooper, "My past relationship, it's something that belongs to me, and it's private." She added, "It's just a piece of my inner self that I don't want to give away."
Besides, they're very much still in each other's lives now—and Shayk doesn't even get the term "co-parenting" (which is admittedly a bit of a buzzword).
"When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother," she explained, "and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."