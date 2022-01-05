2022 Grammys Officially Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns Amid Surge

Watch : Drake Withdraws From 2022 Grammy Awards

It's a no-go for the 2022 Grammys, for now.

The annual ceremony, honoring the best in music, will not take place on its previously scheduled date on Jan. 31 and has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns, the Recording Academy announced in a press release on Wednesday, Jan. 5. The move comes amid a global surge fueled by the emergence of the more infectious Omicron variant of the virus.

This marks the second year in a row that the date for the Grammys, typically held in January or February, has been pushed back due to a coronavirus spike since the pandemic started in March 2020.

"After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show," organizers said in a statement to E! News. "The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority."