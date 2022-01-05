Meagan Good Reflects on Personal "Transitions" Amid DeVon Franklin Divorce

Focusing on the good.
Meagan Good's marriage to DeVon Franklin may have come to an end, but the Think Like A Man actress is choosing to concentrate on new beginnings.
Good appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Real and although she didn't address her divorce specifically, the 40-year-old touched on changes, both personally and professionally, that have come her way in the past year.
"It's been amazing, like so many transitions," she said. "Projects that I prayed for, just health transitions, just taking a moment to really take everything in and get myself, my spirit, my soul ready for 40."
"It's been a whirlwind with the show and the movies," she added, referring to her role on the Amazon Prime comedy series Harlem. "It's crazy. It's a blessing."
Spitting with her husband of nine years isn't the only major shakeup in Good's life. She also admitted she stopped drinking last spring.
"It was like okay, I'm going to take a beat for myself," she explained. "I wanted to just really focus on therapy and dive into some things that I experienced in the past that I haven't spoken about publicly yet and one day I will."
"But I was like, I really need to deal with these things and just sit down and dig in and be really intentional about this next season and this next act of my life," she added.
Good said she relies on her faith for "every decision" she makes and uses it as the "base" she builds her life on.
Franklin filed for divorce from Good on Monday, Dec. 20, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair, who have no children, have been separated since August 21, 2021, according to the documents obtained by E! News.
"After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected," the stars said in a joint statement to E! News. "We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."
Franklin has since said he is "fully in pain and peace," sharing a tearful photo of himself to Instagram on New Year's Day.
The former couple first met on the 2011 wedding film Jumping the Broom and got married themselves the following year in Malibu, Calif.