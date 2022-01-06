Ozark's Gripping Season 4 Trailer Is Proof the Stakes Are Even Higher

Ozark is going out with a bang.
When season three of Ozark concluded, the Byrdes had tied up a few loose ends and were starting to see the light at the end of the metaphorical tunnel. But in the season four trailer, released on Thursday, Jan. 4, it's clear that things are only going to get worse before they can get better.
Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) are now working for Navarro cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), who tells the couple, "You will use your influence. I will walk away from my business, I will be free of the threat of arrest or assassination and move freely to the United States."
If they are able to pull it off, Omar says, Marty and Wendy will "be free of your obligation to me."
And though Helen (Janet McTeer) has been dealt with—she was shot by the cartel in the season three finale—they face new threats as they join the cartel's ranks.
Omar warns Marty that the "greatest threat will always come from the inside," and it seems Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) and Ruth (Julia Garner) are the ones he needs to keep an eye on. The trailer shows the pair as they start their own money laundering operation, with their actions seemingly motivated by revenge, rather than ambition.
While there's no telling how things will unfold in this award-winning drama, the trailer makes it clear there is no happy ending with the title card reading, "No one gets out clean."
Netflix announced in June 2020 that season four will be Ozark's last, with Bateman, who serves as writer and executive producer, saying in a statement at the time, "A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes. I'm excited to end with a bang(s)."
The final season of Ozark will premiere in two parts, each consisting of seven episodes. Part one begins streaming on Netflix Jan. 21.