See Emma Watson's Magical Response to That Photo of Emma Roberts in the Harry Potter Special

Watch : "Harry Potter" Reunion MISTAKES Emma Roberts for Emma Watson

Ten points to Gryffindor, er Emma Watson, for this magical response.

If you're a Potterhead, then you've probably already watched the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special on HBO Max. You've also likely heard about that viral mix-up in which a childhood photo of Emma Roberts was accidentally featured in the program instead of a throwback pic of Watson.

Not that the error spelled any sort of trouble for the franchise's Hermione Granger. Taking to Instagram on Jan. 5, Watson reshared the picture of Roberts—a decades-old snap of the now-30-year-old actress wearing a pair of Minnie Mouse ears—and laughed off the whole situation.

"I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts," the 31-year-old actress wrote in the caption along with a laughing emoji, "#EmmaSistersForever."

Later that day, Roberts issued a reply. "Haha!" she wrote on Instagram Stories. "I don't believe that! @emmawatson."

Fans couldn't get enough of Watson's post. "LMFAO," one commenter wrote. "Oh god Emma I didn't expect you'd do this." Added another, ""HAHAHAHAHAHAHA NOT EMMA ACKNOWLEDGING THE ERROR."