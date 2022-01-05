KardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

How Sophia Bush & One Tree Hill Co-Stars Are "Taking Out the Trash" After Toxic Work Environment

Sophia Bush’s experience on One Tree Hill was allegedly plagued by off-camera drama, but now that she and her costars have launched their tell-all podcast, she has some peace of mind

Sophia Bush and her fellow One Tree Hill co-stars don't want to be anything other than positive when they reflect back on their years on the CW series.

Since last June, the 39-year-old, has co-hosted the popular, dishy iHeartRadio podcast Drama Queens with Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz, during which they dissect every past episode of the hit '00s teen series. The actresses also discuss the drama and misconduct that allegedly plagued the set, which included internal politics and alliances, feelings of discomfort over certain sex scenesreported sexual harassment by creator Mark Schwahn (claims he's never commented on) and accusations of general manipulation by adults.

"For us, this was really about reclaiming our show," Bush explained in a Jan. 3 interview on CBS Mornings. "It was about taking all of the joy and the power back and taking out the trash."

In a CBS News clip the next day, the actress shared of her time on One Tree Hill, "You have these great memories, but you also have some things you went through that were less than ideal. But I think you know, so many people, not just in our industry, but many industries—you've heard so many people talk about the toxic work culture, and it's a strange thing when you have kind of the good and the bad wrapped up in the thing that launched your career."

The CW had no immediate comment when reached by E! News.

Bush added, "For us as grown women, as producers, directors, creatives, we just said, 'You know, there's clearly something special here. What if we went and found it? What if we mined for the gold and throw out the rest of it?'"

The actress, who now stars on the new CBS series Good Sam, added that she, Burton and Lenz, all producers on the podcast, have "done something really special and we've done it with humor and love and proved that women in charge is good for everyone."

As a result, they've flipped the script on their decades-old experience. "And that that feels really, really nice to us," she continued. "So it's allowed us to completely love our show. And not to be cheesy, but it feels like it might be a model for healing for other people as well. Reclamation feels pretty badass, if I do say so myself."

