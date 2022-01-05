The Checkerboard Trend Is Coming For the Cow Print in 2022

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're only five days into 2022 and there's already a few apparent trends set to take over our Instagram feeds this year. One of them being the checkerboard print!
Just like the cow print, which was prevalent in fashion and home décor in 2021, you'll be seeing checkerboard everywhere if you aren't already dressed from head to toe in the classic print. We're not mad about the trend either! The print is not only accessible, but it's so easy to mix and match with other colors and patterns.
Whether you're looking to spice up your wardrobe or home, we rounded up 20 ways you can checker-fy your life in the new year. Scroll below for the clothes, pillows, cups, tech accessories and handbags that will elevate any Instagram post!
Women's Hooded Puffer Jacket - Wild Fable™
Bundle up in style! This green checker puffer will add a pop of color to any outfit.
ASOS Design 90s Shoulder Bag with Checkerboard Faux Fur in Brown
Store your lip gloss, hand cream, wallet and more in this adorable faux fur bag!
Women's 3D Print Casual Top
You can dress this mesh top up or down—it makes for one fun layer!
Checkered Pattern Warm Bucket Cap by MollyDesignsFinds
Choose from three unique colorways and up the cozy factor of your wardrobe with this plush bucket cap!
Black and White Checker Phone Case
In need of a new phone case? This checkerboard style will keep your precious device safe while elevating your mirror selfies.
CAGOS Compatible with Airpods Case
Compliment your new checkered phone case with this Airpods case!
Double Checkin' Crop
This halter top paired with some leather pants would make the perfect outfit for a night out.
Pendleton UO Exclusive Checkered Jacket
You can never have too many fleece jackets during the winter! This one even has a stand-up collar and side pockets to keep you extra toasty.
Check VI - Green — Checkerboard Print Travel Mug by Galaxy Eyes
Make your morning commute more bearable thanks to this double-walled checkerboard mug!
Checkers Carry On Scarf Set
Treat yourself or someone you love to this checker scarf and tote set! It's such a good deal.
Miss Selfridge Camel Checkerboard Set
This set was meant for Instagram! You can pair it with sneakers for a casual look or strappy sandals for a GNO.
18K Gold Plated Checkered Ring by TheLittleStatementSH
Upgrade your ring game with one (or two) of these 18K gold plated rings! Even better, there's a few other bold designs to choose from, so you can mix and match.
Checkered Large Hair Claw Clip (2-Piece)
Our two favorite trends: checkerboard and claw clips. This 2-pack is a steal!
Vans Classic Slip-On Checkerboard Sneakers
We can't forget about these classic Vans sneakers when talking about the checkerboard trend! Not only are they so comfy, but you can slip them on and they'll match with just about anything.
Lisa Says Gah Lauda Cardi - Disco Check
This super soft crewneck cardigan is so cute! Wear it with some mom jeans and sneakers for a stylish everyday look.
Neutral Checker Print Checker Board Pillow Case
Maximalist décor is in for 2022, so add one or two of these checkerboard pillows to your couch or bedscape!
Momi Vintage Checkered Cutting Board
Continue the checkerboard theme throughout your home with this unique cutting board! Made with reclaimed maple and cherry wood, this kitchen must-have will make meal prep a tad more fun.
Checkered Glass Mugs by DiavolaDecorandMore
Brb, we're adding a few of these checkered glass mugs to our cart!
