RHOP's Gizelle Bryant & Karen Huger Dish on Housewives-Themed Project Runway

Watch : "Project Runway's" IMPRESSIVE "Unconventional Challenge"

Tonight, the Real Housewives are taking over Project Runway.

Hitting the catwalk in what may be the crossover of the century are The Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter; The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger and Wendy Osefo; and The Real Housewives of New York's Luann de Lesseps and Leah McSweeney.

Ahead of the landmark event, E! News got an inside look at what's to come from the Housewives themselves—including everything the cameras didn't catch.

Take, for example, Gizelle hitting it off with the ladies of the O.C.

"Me, Shannon and Gina went and had drinks afterward and had a ball," she told E! News. "It's always refreshing at the end of the day when you can just, like, let your hair down and just hang out with a group of girls that know exactly what it is that you go through when you are doing your job."