Lily Collins Recalls Her Major Royal Faux Pas While Meeting Princess Diana

Lily Collins was only a toddler when she found herself in quite the royal mess.

On Tuesday, Jan. 4, the Emily in Paris star, 32, visited The Late Late Show with James Corden and spilled some piping hot Earl Grey tea about visiting the British royal family as a child. That includes one instance when, as a baby, she tried to keep a present that was meant for Princess Diana.

As the actress explained to host James Corden, she met the former Princess of Wales while attending a Prince's Trust event alongside her parents, Jill Tavelman and Genesis drummer Phil Collins. Referencing a photo from the festivities, showing a young Lily holding a bouquet, she noted that the meeting didn't exactly go as planned.

"I've been told this is what happened," Lily recalled. "I'm giving Diana flowers, but the second she went to take them, I then tried to pull them back."