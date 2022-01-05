Jana Duggar Settles Child Welfare Endangerment Case Outside of Court

Watch : Josh Duggar Found Guilty of Receiving & Possessing Child Pornography

Jana Duggar has reached a resolution in a highly publicized legal matter.

After being charged with endangering the welfare of a child, the former 19 Kids and Counting star has settled the case outside of the district court in Elm Springs, Arkansas. According to the court clerk, there is no appearance needed for Jana.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Jana, 31, paid $880 after pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a minor in the third degree.

E! News has reached out to Jana's attorney for comment and has not heard back.

While news of Jana's charge first surfaced in early December, a court document confirmed the former reality star received a citation on Sept. 9. She previously pleaded not guilty to the charge and the document did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the charge.

Jana, however, chose to speak out on social media and share insight into her citation.