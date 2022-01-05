Charlize Theron Kicks Off 2022 With Rare Photo Alongside Her Daughter

Watch : Charlize Theron Makes a Splash in Rare Video With 2 Daughters

Nap time has never looked so sweet!

On Tuesday, January 4, Charlize Theron took to Instagram to share an adorable moment with her youngest daughter, August. In the pic, the notoriously private mom is seen taking a snooze alongside her 9-year-old child and one of their pups.

"New year, same energy," the Oscar-winning actress, who dons a floral cami in the pic, captioned the snap. "C'mon 2022, don't be a bitch!"

In addition to family's colorful Care Bears blanket, the South African beauty's social media followers, including pal January Jones, were also quick to notice August's futuristic eyewear.

"Omg I got xander that eye mask massager thing for Xmas," the Mad Men actress commented, referring to her own 10-year-old son, Xander Jones.

Chelsea Handler also chimed in, commenting, "Nice eye shades, auggie!"

Theron's post included a second slide, featuring her four rescue dogs relaxing by the fire.

The 45-year-old adopted August back in July 2015, shortly after splitting with then-boyfriend Sean Penn. Theron is also mom to 10-year-old daughter Jackson, whom she adopted in March 2012.