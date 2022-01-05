Charlize Theron Kicks Off 2022 With Rare Photo Alongside Her Daughter

Nap time has never looked so sweet!
On Tuesday, January 4, Charlize Theron took to Instagram to share an adorable moment with her youngest daughter, August. In the pic, the notoriously private mom is seen taking a snooze alongside her 9-year-old child and one of their pups.
"New year, same energy," the Oscar-winning actress, who dons a floral cami in the pic, captioned the snap. "C'mon 2022, don't be a bitch!"
In addition to family's colorful Care Bears blanket, the South African beauty's social media followers, including pal January Jones, were also quick to notice August's futuristic eyewear.
"Omg I got xander that eye mask massager thing for Xmas," the Mad Men actress commented, referring to her own 10-year-old son, Xander Jones.
Chelsea Handler also chimed in, commenting, "Nice eye shades, auggie!"
Theron's post included a second slide, featuring her four rescue dogs relaxing by the fire.
The 45-year-old adopted August back in July 2015, shortly after splitting with then-boyfriend Sean Penn. Theron is also mom to 10-year-old daughter Jackson, whom she adopted in March 2012.
Back in 2020, Theron gave some insight into her life as a single mom in an interview with Diane von Furstenberg on her InCharge podcast. The Bombshell star told the fashion designer she hopes to raise August and Jackson to be women, "who realize that there is absolutely no shame in that game to be in a relationship with yourself," as she recalled a moment where her youngest child told her she needed a boyfriend.
"'Actually, I don't. Right now, I feel really good,'" she recalled telling August. "I was like, 'I am in a relationship. I'm in a relationship with myself right now. That is a really important thing for you guys to know.'"
The actress revealed August had a look in her eye like she had never really contemplated that was even a possibility.
"This idea that somehow women fail when they're not in relationships or that somehow it's their fault, that they must be incredibly difficult—that's why no man wants to touch them," Theron told von Furstenberg. "Those are all constructs that we need to change."