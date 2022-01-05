Jennifer Lawrence’s TikTok Confession Is Totally Relatable

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Debuts GOLDEN Baby Bump at "Don't Look Up" Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence may be used to being on camera, but when it comes to TikTok, she's perfectly fine with being just another viewer.



Like many of us who have created an account at some point, the Don't Look Up star, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, recently admitted she has spent an endless amount of time on the platform—not creating content, of course, but just simply scrolling on.



Although she admitted it was the most used app on her phone on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Jan. 4, Jennifer clarified that she doesn't actually participate in content creating, sharing, "No, I don't make TikToks." And why wouldn't she? "Oh my god," Jennifer said, laughing at the thought. "Could you imagine?"



But, as Stephen pointed out audiences would be completely tuned into her videos, which she admitted she definitely knows.

This wouldn't be the first time Jennifer has expressed her need to stay away from posting on social media—she currently only has a verified Facebook page—since she has long noted that being tech savvy isn't truly her thing.