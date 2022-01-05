KardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See the Sweet Way Kris Jenner Helps Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Cravings

Do-nut underestimate the power of freshly baked doughnuts! 

Pregnant Kylie Jenner has been open about her sweet tooth while expecting baby no. 2, previously sharing on Instagram that Pinkberry does the trick to curb any cravings. Now, mom Kris Jenner is listening to Kylie's dreams of Krispy Kremes. 

"I told @krisjenner I was craving Krispy Kreme and woke up to this," Kylie wrote on Instagram Stories next to a photo of six dozen glazed doughnuts from the bakery chain.

Talk about a sweet way to start the day! 

Since Kylie, 24, announced in September 2021 that daughter Stormi Webster, 3, is going to be a big sister, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Travis Scott, 30, have been quietly prepping at home for their second child, an E! News source explained. 

"She's been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes," the source close to Kylie told E! News. "She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready." 

photos
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Romance Rewind

The insider added that Stormi is "really excited to have a sibling" and that the family has been "inseparable" while waiting to welcome their new addition. 

Instagram

Ahead of the baby's arrival, relive Kylie's chicest styles showing off her growing bump below!

Instagram
In Silhouette

Kylie let the shadow do its thing in her Instagram post from Oct. 21, 2021, adding the caption, "growing."

Instagram
Bodysuit Babe

Kylie captioned a red-hot pic with heart and flame emojis, rocking a full-body catsuit and matching trench coat on Oct. 8. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Poppin'

"I really popped these last few weeks," Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story on Sept. 24, 2021.

Instagram
Crop Top Selfie

Kylie wore a sheer crop top and oversized trench coat to accentuate her growing baby bump on Sept. 21. 

Instagram
Falling for Fall Fashion

Kylie also declared she's "ready for fall" in this fashionable autumn ensemble.

Instagram
Racy Lace

Kylie shows off her baby bump in custom lace look from designer LaQuan Smith while attending the LQS show at NYFW.

Instagram
Bare Bump

The sexy ensemble highlights the star's growing belly and leaves very little to the imagination.

BFA / Joe Schildhorn
Hot Mama

Kylie hit the red carpet for the first time since announcing her second pregnancy at the Revolve Gallery during New York Fashion Week. 

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Orange You Glad?

The 24-year-old cosmetics mogul flaunted her baby bump as she hit the Big Apple in an orange leather trench coat, graphic tee and low-rise jeans. 

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
White Hot

Kylie made her first public appearance after announcing baby No. 2 in a sexy skin-tight white mini dress and coat while grabbing dinner with friends at Carbone during New York Fashion Week.

Instagram
Baby No. 2

In a touching video announcing her second pregnancy, Kylie embraced her growing bump in a sleek two-piece look, statement earrings and long braid.

Instagram
Athleisure

The mom-to-be kept things cute and comfy in a simple white tank top and heather grey leggings. 

Instagram
Baring Her Bump

To celebrate Stormi Webster's 2nd birthday in 2020, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a never-before-seen photo of her cozy-chic maternity fashion. "Throwback. Pregnant with my baby girl," she wrote at the beginning of the year. "I can't believe my daughter will be two soon."

YouTube
Little Black Dress

When documenting her pregnancy journey in 2018, the reality star donned a little black dress that hugged all her curves, including her growing baby bump.

Instagram
Vision in White

Kylie didn't let her bump hinder her sexy Halloween costume moment, as she dressed up in a fabulous white dress that she paired with larger-than-life angel wings.

IXOLA/BACKGRID
Cozy Vibes

In 2017, the Kylie Cosmetics founder enjoyed some retail therapy with her longtime friend Harry Hudson. During their outing, Kylie hid her bump with an overside graphic tee.

Mommy Mirror Selfie

The beauty mogul proved that you can never have too many body-hugging black dresses.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

In October 2019, Kylie posted a throwback photo of herself sporting a stylish white lingerie set. "i have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites," she wrote on Instagram. "baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life..i actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. women really are amazing.."

YouTube
Old-Hollywood Glam

The 24-year-old star channeled Audrey Hepburn vibes with this all-black ensemble.

YouTube / Kylie Jenner
Lady in Red

During her pregnancy with baby Stormi, Kylie snapped a sizzling photo of herself in a red hot, hot, hot dress.

Sexy Set

The Kylie Skin founder posed in a sexy black lingerie set that adorably showed off her growing baby bump.

