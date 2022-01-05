See the Sweet Way Kris Jenner Helps Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Cravings

Watch : Best Kris & Kylie Jenner Moments

Do-nut underestimate the power of freshly baked doughnuts!

Pregnant Kylie Jenner has been open about her sweet tooth while expecting baby no. 2, previously sharing on Instagram that Pinkberry does the trick to curb any cravings. Now, mom Kris Jenner is listening to Kylie's dreams of Krispy Kremes.

"I told @krisjenner I was craving Krispy Kreme and woke up to this," Kylie wrote on Instagram Stories next to a photo of six dozen glazed doughnuts from the bakery chain.

Talk about a sweet way to start the day!

Since Kylie, 24, announced in September 2021 that daughter Stormi Webster, 3, is going to be a big sister, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Travis Scott, 30, have been quietly prepping at home for their second child, an E! News source explained.

"She's been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes," the source close to Kylie told E! News. "She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready."