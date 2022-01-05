Hulu's Pam & Tommy Trailer Is Here: See Why It's the "Greatest Love Story Ever Sold"

Hulu continues to drum up excitement for the limited series Pam & Tommy.
The streamer released the official full-length trailer for the show on Wednesday, Jan. 5, describing Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape as "the greatest love story ever sold."
In the clip, it shows how Tommy and Pam, portrayed by Sebastian Stan and Lily James respectively, came to know each other. And like most Hollywood romances, they met at a party. Pamela recalls, "I liked his smile. I still do."
But the rocker and actress' relationship takes a turn after the pair films a sex tape on their Mexico honeymoon in 1995.
This video is later stolen by disgruntled former employees Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen) and Uncle Miltie (Nick Offerman), who don't seem to understand the potential consequences of stealing this tape. As they watch the video, Uncle Miltie literally remarks, "This is so private, it's like we're seeing something we're not supposed to be seeing."
Nonetheless, they decide to sell the video on the internet in 1997, making themselves rich and somewhat ruining Pam and Tommy's lives in the process.
Of course, that's the Cliff Notes version of the story. A lot more went down, but the show will go into more detail when it premieres on Hulu Feb. 2.
People are itching to see the full series and have been since the moment Sebastian and Lily appeared in costume. The first photos of the Rebecca actress emerged in May 2020, with Lily wearing the iconic red one-piece that is synonymous with Baywatch.
Later, Hulu shared official images of Lily and Sebastian, which was a relief for the Marvel star, who described the stress of keeping his transformation under wraps in an interview with Variety.
"Honestly, it was freeing because I was walking around in these hoodies and hats," the actor explained. "[I was] just paranoid of being seen. I was like, ‘God, I hope they're finally going to release something so you know what we look like, so we can go on with our lives.'"
It was a little different for Seth, who rocked a mullet in the series. After the transformations were unveiled, he simply wrote on Twitter, "My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am."
To see all the cast photos, check out the gallery above!