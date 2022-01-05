Snowdrop Actress Kim Mi-soo Dead at 29

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Actress Kim Mi-soo has died too soon.

The South Korea native, who recently appeared as Yeo Jung-min in the South Korean TV series Snowdrop, has passed away at 29 years old. "Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5," her agency Landscape said in a statement, according to Variety, citing a translation by Joongang Daily. "The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace." Further details surrounding Kim's cause of death have not been confirmed.

Snowdrop, which was announced as one of Disney+'s titles in October and also stars BLACKPINK's Jisoo, marked one of Kim's final on-screen appearances just four years after her on-screen debut. She was also reportedly cast in Disney+'s Sixth Sense Kiss before her untimely passing.

Following the news of her death, fans took to social media to mourn the shocking loss of the young star. "Rest in peace miss Kim Mi-Soo," one tweet read. "You will always have a special place in our hearts."