Mob Wives' Renee Graziano Arrested for DWI After Car Crash

"When I've gone to rehab, it's been because I would get high to not feel, to suppress my feelings and get out of my own head," she told RadarOnline in 2018, the same year she discussed her Xanax addiction on Marriage Boot Camp. "It has never been about partying, it's been more about trying not to feel all of the physical and emotional pain from the abuse I've suffered."

However, she hoped to use her platform for good.

"We cannot deny that depression and addiction don't come hand in hand all over the world — and if me being a celebrity could stand up and show somebody a difference — maybe get two or three kids to try it — if we all put our heads together, it's a blessing," she shared with In Touch. "I don't feel that I was cursed with the disease of addiction. I felt it was a blessing."