Jessica Chastain Recalls Bradley Cooper's "Horrified" Reaction to Her Grandma Sitting on His Lap

Watch : Jessica Chastain Explains Viral PDA Moment With Oscar Isaac

Jessica Chastain's grandma isn't afraid to shoot her shot.

The actress' grandmother did just that when she sat on Bradley Cooper's lap at a party.

As Chastain explained on the Jan. 5 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she's been trying to find her grandmother a boyfriend for years. And when the two-time Oscar nominee worked with someone her grandma liked, she would introduce them.

"I used to take pictures of her and put them on Match.com," Chastain said. "I worked with Al Pacino. She was very excited about that. I took a picture of the two of them together, and it was on her bedside table. Matthew McConaughey, she was stoked."

A few years ago, Chastain hosted a party at her house and invited Bradley Cooper. Her grandmother was there too and wanted to meet the actor.

"My grandmother is now at the age where she just really doesn't care, you know? She's just like, ‘I'm just going to do whatever I want,'" Chastain recalled. "So in the middle of the party she just walked over to Bradley and just, like, sat on his lap."