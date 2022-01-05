Keep Your Skin Hydrated for 100 Hours With This Moisturizer That's 50% Off Today Only

If you're on the fence about buying the Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer, check out these reviews from Sephora shoppers.

One customer insisted, "This stuff is PHENOMENAL! i got this as a free sample with an order I placed and immediately became OBSESSED. It goes on so smooth and satiny, and your face feels like that for DAYS. Even after washing the next morning and working all day my face was SILKY SMOOTH. It's a cross between a gel and a lotion almost, feels like BUTTER. Buy allll of this. You will not regret it!"

A fan shared, "If you have mature skin and you are looking for a moisturizer cream... this is beyond anything I have ever tried! It is pure luxury and adds moisture without feeling oily. As we age, we need a moisturizer that brings out the beauty in more mature skin by rehydrating, instead of adding oils. Just a small little dab goes so far. I got this as an add-on gift and I am obsessed with it!"

Another said, "The Holy Grail, at last," elaborating, "I just can't say enough. Can I give it six stars!! I love that you can massage and massage this cream/gel over and over into your skin and yet it does not dry out but seems to stay wet on your face - then stop - when you're done. It dries and leaves no greasy shine. The next morning when you look in the mirror - wow! I'm shook!"

"In short, I love it. I have combination skin, so a lot of moisturizers either make my skin feel greasy or don't really seem to work. This stuff absorbs really well and makes my skin feel velvety and soft. I'll be using this at night for the foreseeable future," a Sephora customer wrote.

Someone gushed, "It works. It works. It works.This is the only moisturizer that works for my really dry skin. I have tried so many different moisturizers and still my skin would become dry and flakey. It's worth the price because it works. Save your money from paying for cheaper moisturizer and buy this one that actually moisturizes like you need it to."