Jason Derulo Allegedly Punches Man Who Called Him Usher

Jason Derulo got into a fight outside of a nightclub at the ARIA Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, police tell E! News.
The physical altercation broke out in the early morning hours of Jan. 4 when Derulo "committed a battery against two individuals," a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells E! News.
Police were called to the scene around 2:22 a.m. local time, according to the spokesperson, though responding officers did not take a report "due to the victims not wanting to prosecute."
An eyewitness tells E! News that Derulo was heading down an escalator outside of the JEWEL Nightclub when a man who was standing in line yelled something to the 32-year-old singer.
As seen in a video obtained by TMZ, Derulo lunged passed a roped queue into the crowd after a man off-camera called out: "Hey, Usher! F--k you, bitch!" The footage then showed Derulo in a scuffle as security guards tried to pull him away. Derulo appeared to punch a man at one point in the clip.
The eyewitness says Derulo was led away in handcuffs and captured video footage, obtained by E! News, showing Derulo being escorted away with his hands behind his back. However, police tells E! News that the "Whatchu Say" artist was not arrested or cited in the incident because the victims did not want to press charges.
Instead, Derulo was allegedly removed from the property, TMZ reports.
A spokesperson for ARIA tells E! News that they do not comment on matters involving security.
E! News reached out to Derulo's reps for comment and hasn't heard back.
The fight comes seven months after Derulo became a dad and welcomed a son named Jason King with influencer Jena Frumes. Though the couple, who met at the gym prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, announced their breakup in September, they have continued to remain close as they co-parent their child together.
"He's a little feisty, so I think he gets that from both Jena and I," he told People of his baby boy in November. "We were born on the same day, Jena and I, so I think we both have a bit of fire in us. When he's ready to wake up, he's going to let you know that it's time to get up."