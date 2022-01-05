Cody Simpson’s Sister Alli “Lucky to Be Alive” After Breaking Her Neck

A scary start to the new year!
On Monday, January 3, Cody Simpson's younger sister Alli revealed on Instagram that her 2022 kicked off with not only a positive COVID-19 test, but also a broken neck.
"Sometimes life can take a big turn in the blink of an eye," the 23-year-old wrote.
In a series of photos and videos, Alli can be seen lying in what appears to be a hospital bed in a neck brace and numerous cords attached to her body.
"Long story short — I dove into a shallow pool head first & hit my head on the bottom.. on New Year's Eve," the "Notice Me" singer explained in the caption. "I got X-rays/CT Scans & an MRI to find I have 2 severe fractures in my neck."
Alli was sent straight to hospital in an ambulance and assessed by a neurosurgeon, she said. Luckily, no immediate surgery was required, and she was sent home in a hard neck brace that she says she'll "be living in 24/7 for the next 4 months" as she recovers.
"I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal chord," she said. "The way I see it, four months is a drop in the ocean when it comes to the rest of my happy & healthy life.. as you can imagine, I have been in endless tears and thanking every guardian angel watching over me in the pool that night plus every moment since."
Alli's brother was just one of the many who commented on her frightening social media post.
"I'm so grateful you are safe," Cody wrote alongside a red heart emoji.
The 24-year-old Australian is no stranger to the pool himself. The musician turned swimmer qualified for the Australian Olympic trials in the 100m butterfly last summer, although he failed to make the final team, finishing in 8th place. He is currently training to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics.
With a "new lease on life," Alli thanked her friends and family for "constantly FaceTiming" her, cooking her meals and sending gifts and acknowledged the paramedics and medical staff for helping her through the ordeal. She also gave her fans some advice for the new year.
"stay safe this year fam," she concluded. "& DON'T DIVE INTO ANYTHING WHEN YOU DON'T KNOW IT'S DEPTH!!!"