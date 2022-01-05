This Is Us' Mandy Moore & Chrissy Metz Share Behind-the-Scenes Pics Ahead of Final Season

The This Is Us cast knows how to make us cry on- and off-screen.
On Tuesday, Jan. 4, Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz took to Instagram to pay tribute to the time they've spent making the NBC hit drama, which is about to kick off its farewell season. Moore's social media post was particularly heartwarming, as it paid tribute to her TV husband, Milo Ventimiglia.
"Looking back at my first days on set of every season of #ThisIsUs," she wrote alongside a gallery of pics featuring herself and Ventimiglia. "Love that it's always with @miloanthonyventimiglia (plus a cameo with @sterlingkbrown)!!"
As she continued, Moore confessed that she's "gonna miss these days with the fam when it's all over."
In response to Moore's nostalgic post, Ventimiglia commented, "We've truly had a journey together @mandymooremm Cherish every moment."
The Gilmore Girls alum expressed a similar sentiment to E! News, as he noted in an exclusive interview, "I just think the world of her. She's wonderful." Excuse us as we go grab some more tissues!
Of course, Moore wasn't the only This Is Us star feeling nostalgic ahead of the season six premiere. Shortly after Moore posted on Instagram, Metz took to the picture-sharing-site and made her own sweet tribute.
"Got the big three emotions while taking a trip down memory lane of some of my favorite memories," she penned next to behind-the-scenes photos of herself and co-stars Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan. "Can't believe the #ThisIsUsFinalChapter premieres tonight. Love you all."
This Is Us fans have been anticipating a tearful goodbye ever since creator Dan Fogelman confirmed season six would be the show's last. "Whoever casually first said 'All good things must come to an end' never had to end their favorite thing," he wrote on Twitter last May. "While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We'll work hard to stick the landing."
For a closer look at the This Is Us cast's incredible bond, check out E! News' inaugural digital cover story, which digs deep into the show's final chapter.
This Is Us premieres tonight, Jan. 4, at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)