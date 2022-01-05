Why Fashionistas Everywhere Love Ciara's LITA and Human Nation Lines

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Ciara, the superstar, style icon and founder and CEO of Beauty Marks Entertainment, has been wowing us ever since she first came out with her debut single, "Goodies." Nowadays, we just can't get enough of her ventures in the fashion industry.

LITA by Ciara, which was just launched in August 2021, was created around the idea that we have the power to do anything with love. In fact, LITA stands for "love is the answer." That idea alone really sets Ciara's fashion line apart from the rest.

As Ciara wrote in an Instagram post announcing the line, "Women have an incredibly expansive gift for expressing Love. We make a lot happen with our Love. We are empowered by the way we know how to Love. I poured a lot of love into every part of the process of creating this line!"

According to her, the brand was inspired by the vintage staple pieces in her closet. "I'm a High-Low fashion kind of girl, and Tom Boy Chic is my style," Ciara shared on Instagram. "My goal is for LITA to be your best friend in fashion, your one-stop-shop from day to night."

She then added that "LITA has all your fashion needs covered," and we couldn't agree more. Whether you're looking for a new go-to pair of boots or a stylish bold sweater, LITA has it all.