Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman's New Boyfriend Revealed: Inside Their "Fairy-Tale" Romance

Things are coming up roses for Andi Dorfman.
Nearly two months after the 34-year-old Bachelorette alum revealed she's in a new relationship, the identity of her mystery man has been revealed. A source tells E! News that Andi is dating Blaine Hart, a man from her past.
According to the insider, the couple "met each other years ago during college through a mutual friend, who went to school with Blaine in South Carolina."
"They both happened to be in Italy at the same time this past summer and reconnected after 15 years," the source says. "They have been together ever since!"
Andi first teased the romance on Nov. 10, sharing to her Instagram a selfie in which she's seen cozying up next to her new boyfriend. In the picture, Blaine's face was turned away from the camera, prompting fans—including her cousin and 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman—to ask, "Now who is this?"
While the reality star has yet to tag Blaine in any of her social media posts, the source tells E! News that the couple's relationship is "the fairy tale Andi always dreamt of."
The insider adds, "She has never been happier before in her life."
And Andi has certainly not been shy about sharing her joy. The Single State of Mind author posted a photo of herself and Blaine sharing a kiss on New Year's Eve, writing in the caption, "By far my favorite thing from 2021."
On New Year's Day, she shared another couple's snapshot alongside the caption: "Cheers to a year filled with love and sparkles. 2022 … I have a feeling you might very well be the best one yet!"
Andi has seen ups and downs in her journey to find love. She appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor in 2014 but dropped out of the competition. Though she got a second shot at happily ever after on season 10 of The Bachelorette later that year, things between herself and winner Josh Murray fell through and the duo announced their breakup in January 2015.
As for Blaine, the source tells E! News that he is unaffected by Andi's Bachelor Nation past, saying, "He did not watch her on The Bachelorette."