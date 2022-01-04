Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman's New Boyfriend Revealed: Inside Their "Fairy-Tale" Romance

Watch : Josh Murray Apologizes for Comparing Andi Dorfman to the Devil

Things are coming up roses for Andi Dorfman.

Nearly two months after the 34-year-old Bachelorette alum revealed she's in a new relationship, the identity of her mystery man has been revealed. A source tells E! News that Andi is dating Blaine Hart, a man from her past.

According to the insider, the couple "met each other years ago during college through a mutual friend, who went to school with Blaine in South Carolina."

"They both happened to be in Italy at the same time this past summer and reconnected after 15 years," the source says. "They have been together ever since!"

Andi first teased the romance on Nov. 10, sharing to her Instagram a selfie in which she's seen cozying up next to her new boyfriend. In the picture, Blaine's face was turned away from the camera, prompting fans—including her cousin and 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman—to ask, "Now who is this?"

While the reality star has yet to tag Blaine in any of her social media posts, the source tells E! News that the couple's relationship is "the fairy tale Andi always dreamt of."