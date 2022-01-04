What Does Adam Levine Look Like Without Tattoos? He Just Revealed This Throwback Photo

It's hard to remember a time when Adam Levine wasn't covered in tattoos, but the Maroon 5 front man just proved he really was once body art–free after he took to his Instagram Stories to share a major throwback photo.
Dressed in a red plaid button-up short-sleeve shirt, the baby-faced rocker is seen posing with his hands in his pockets on the side of a private road—no ink in sight.
The musician, 42, also tagged photographer Brian Moghadam, who first shared the photo to his own Instagram page. Moghadam noted that it was the 20th anniversary of Maroon 5's album "Songs About Jane" and thought "it would be nice to post old memories of the band through their early years."
"This is a picture I took in high school probably 1996 or 1997," his caption read. "Pretty sure we're up on Amalfi hanging out and enjoying the view. It might even be our old friend Brad T's approach to his driveway."
Moghadam also shouted out the classic Volvo station wagon, calling the car the "best stick shift I've even seen," and teased additional throwback photos to come telling followers to "stay tuned for more memories."
Far from the high school kid in the pic, today, Levine now rocks more than 30 tattoos. His list of body art includes a flower and a butterfly landing on a spiderweb on his neck, a giant rose tattoo on his left shoulder, a sun surrounded by flowers across his right shoulder, a giant image of a winged mermaid holding a skull inked across his entire back and a heart bearing the word "Mom" on his left forearm, which, like his right, is heavily inked.
The Los Angeles native also has "California" etched in large letters right above his belly button, which he famously displayed while performing shitless with his band during the 2019 Super Bowl LIII Pepsi Halftime Show.
After he was named in People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2013, Levine told the publication he got his first tattoo—a dove on his upper left biceps—at 21.
"It was five days after 9/11," he recalled. "I felt this needed to say something with this peaceful thing on my body."
The "Love Somebody" singer recently caused a stir when he debuted what appeared to be a rose tattoo on his face in an Instagram Story photo with his wife Behati Prinsloo, but later clarified that the shocking ink wasn't real.
"This message is for my mother," Levine said in an Instagram Story video. "I do not have a tattoo on my face. Those that know me know, I am too vain, I'm too f--kin' vain to get a tattoo on my face. I'll tattoo the rest of this, but no, the face has gotta stay the same."