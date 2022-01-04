KardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Alessandra Ambrosio, Kyle Richards and More Stars Already Giving Us Vacation Envy in 2022

Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, Princess Beatrice and other famous folks have been spotted in some of the world's most beautiful destinations. See where your favorite celebs are kicking off the New Year.

By Mike Vulpo Jan 04, 2022
VacationNew Year's DayCelebrities
New year, new vacation destination!

For many of your favorite stars, the first days of 2022 aren't exactly being spent at home taking down holiday decorations or rushing back into work. Instead, it's the perfect time to pack some bags and enjoy a fabulous getaway.

Aspen, Colo., has proved to be a popular destination for Beverly Hills Housewives like Kyle Richards, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Teddi Mellencamp, along with Ashlee Simpson Ross, who all enjoyed a few fun days in the snow with their family members.

"Bringing in the new year," Kyle wrote from Colorado with her gal pals. "Such a special night #2022 Here we come!!"

For other stars, the start of a New Year is best celebrated near the ocean. Michael Bublé was spotted in Hawaii, while Alessandra Ambrosio soaked up the sun in Florianópolis, Brazil, with boyfriend Richard Lee. "Stepping into the new year," the supermodel shared on Instagram during her vacation. "Feliz Ano Novo."

For those back at work and hoping to get away, you're not alone. But as you save up for that next trip, get inspired by these fabulous getaways below.

C Pitt-S King@246Paps / BACKGRID
Mark Wahlberg

While enjoying a family vacation in Barbados, the actor shows off his muscular physique in the crystal-blue water. 

DESI / BACKGRID
Alessandra Ambrosio

"Sun is shining, weather is sweet," the supermodel wrote on Instagram in the middle of her vacation in Florianópolis. 

BACKGRID
Kyle Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sports a long fur coat and animal print as she goes shopping in Aspen. 

BACKGRID
Kevin Hart

The comedian stays bundled up while vacationing with his family in Aspen.

Wagner AZ / The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Anitta

The "Girl From Rio" singer heats up Aspen while stepping out for dinner at the Ajax Tavern. 

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Ashlee Simpson Ross & Evan Ross

The couple joins daughter Jagger to celebrate American Girl's 2022 Girl of the Year in Aspen. 

P&P / MEGA
Michael Bublé

Aloha from Hawaii! The singer takes a walk on the beach while on vacation.

Pichichipixx.com / SplashNews.com
Chase Stokes & Jonathan Daviss

The Outer Banks co-stars rang in 2022 with a beach party in Miami.

BACKGRID
Corinne Olympios

Bachelor Nation sighting! The Bachelor in Paradise star went shopping with friends on New Year's Day in snowy Aspen. 

News Licensing / MEGA
Princess Beatrice

Bundle up! The royal family member and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are spotted skiing in Verbier, Switzerland. 

Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com
Sylvie Meis

"Dreamy first Sunday of 2022 in the Caribbean," the model wrote on Instagram after dipping her feet in the water.

Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com
Hana Cross

The model and social media influencer shows off her bikini body while enjoying the sun in St. Barts. 

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
Izabel Goulart

"She's an island gal," the Brazilian fashion model wrote from St. Barts while wearing Frankie's Bikinis. 

Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com
Russell Simmons

Namaste in 2022! The music mogul enjoys a yoga session on the beach in St. Barts.

Best Image / BACKGRID
Mike Tyson

The former professional boxer brings in 2022 by enjoying a relaxing vacation in France. 

