Alessandra Ambrosio, Kyle Richards and More Stars Already Giving Us Vacation Envy in 2022

Watch : Inside Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's New Year's Getaway

New year, new vacation destination!

For many of your favorite stars, the first days of 2022 aren't exactly being spent at home taking down holiday decorations or rushing back into work. Instead, it's the perfect time to pack some bags and enjoy a fabulous getaway.

Aspen, Colo., has proved to be a popular destination for Beverly Hills Housewives like Kyle Richards, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Teddi Mellencamp, along with Ashlee Simpson Ross, who all enjoyed a few fun days in the snow with their family members.

"Bringing in the new year," Kyle wrote from Colorado with her gal pals. "Such a special night #2022 Here we come!!"

For other stars, the start of a New Year is best celebrated near the ocean. Michael Bublé was spotted in Hawaii, while Alessandra Ambrosio soaked up the sun in Florianópolis, Brazil, with boyfriend Richard Lee. "Stepping into the new year," the supermodel shared on Instagram during her vacation. "Feliz Ano Novo."