Abigail Breslin Claps Back After Being Called a "Pathetic Loser" for Wearing Mask

Abigail Breslin isn't apologizing for masking up.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact families around the world, the 25-year-old actress is following guidance by health officials to wear a mask inside public spaces and when social distancing isn't possible.

When browsing social media, however, Abigail learned not everyone is on the same page.

On Jan. 3, Abigail shared a picture from her visit to Las Vegas, where she wore a mask while riding the Big Apple Coaster at New York-New York Hotel and Casino. One user chose to comment on the photo, "Who's the pathetic loser wearing a mask?" What came next was a personal answer from Abigail herself.

"That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him COVID," she wrote. "You can kindly go f--k off now."

Abigail added in the caption, "Sorry not sorry. Although I love ignorant comments (sarcasm obviously), I just can't tolerate it from someone with the username ‘chesty1987.'"