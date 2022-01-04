Anthony Anderson Reveals That Tracee Ellis Ross Didn't Like Him for 10 Years

Watch : EXCLUSIVE: "Black-ish" Stars Celebrate Final Season

Black-ish's Bow and Dre have had their highs and lows over the years—and so have the actors who portray them.

Ahead of the ABC comedy's eighth and final season premiere tonight, Jan. 4, Anthony Anderson revealed to Parade magazine that he was not on great terms with Tracee Ellis Ross ahead of Black-ish's series debut in 2014. According to the Law & Order actor, he offended his longtime TV wife thanks to a joke he made during the 2005 Vibe Awards.

"We laugh about this now, but Tracee didn't like me for maybe 10 years," he shared. "As we were walking onto the stage there was a loud sound over the speaker, and I said, 'Tracee? Did you fart?' The audience loved it, but what I did not know is how offended Tracee was by that comment."

And though the pair worked together again in 2011, when Anderson appeared on Ross' short-lived sitcom Reed Between the Lines, their relationship was icy at best. But Anderson said that he didn't realize that at the time.