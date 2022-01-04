Vicki Lawrence Reveals Betty White's "Sweet and Loving" Last Words

Watch : Betty White's BFF Vicki Lawrence Reveals Her Last Words

Betty White has a legacy that will live on not just through the films and television shows she starred in, but through the memories of those who knew her best.

One such figure includes Vicki Lawrence, White's longtime friend and co-star on The Carol Burnett Show, Mama's Family and Eunice.

"I do have some lovely stories of Betty," Lawrence said during an exclusive chat on E! News' Daily Pop, going on to reminisce about everything from the late actress' love of animals—"Betty would pick up a snake and hand it to you, 'Isn't this beautiful?'"—to the dinner parties she threw in the pair's "early Mama's Family days," including one particularly memorable event.

"Betty invited us to her house for a lovely home-cooked meal and game night and fun. Lots of laughs," Lawrence began. "Al [Schultz] and I hadn't been married that long, just a few years. We're driving home, Al finally says, 'I hope you don't take this wrong, but if anything ever happened to you, I could date Betty White.'"

She continued, "I said, 'Well sweetie, I'll tell ya what. If anything ever happened to you, I could date Betty White.'"