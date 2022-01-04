Late Night With Seth Meyers Canceled for the Rest of Week After Host Tests Positive For COVID-19

Watch : Seth Meyers Gushes Over His Kids and Talks Father's Day

Seth Meyers is getting some much-needed R&R.

The Late Night With Seth Meyers host shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 in a tweet shared on Tuesday, Jan. 4: "The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week."

Seth said the show will return on Monday, joking that viewers should tune-in to "see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!"

The Saturday Night Live alum's coronavirus diagnosis comes after Jimmy Fallon discussed his own recovery from the virus on the Tonight Show. According to the host, he tested positive in mid-December, when he was preparing to appear on SNL.

"On the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid," Jimmy previously shared in an Instagram post. "I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms."