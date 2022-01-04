Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Intimate Wedding Plans

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Xmas Pic

Kourtney Kardashian will soon be the girl at the rock show wedding ceremony.

Three months after the Poosh founder announced her engagement to Blink-182's Travis Barker, she's hard at work planning their upcoming vows. "Even though Kourtney would like it to be soon," one insider tells E! News, "logistically its taking some time."

For the occasion, according to the source, Kourtney enlisted the help of event planner and longtime Kardashian collaborator Mindy Weiss—plus, naturally, Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner, is also involved, the source notes.

"They are all doing it together," the insider shares. "Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She's not a bridezilla at all. Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day."

As for when exactly the special day will be, a second source tells E! News both Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, "want the wedding to happen this year."