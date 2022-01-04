Lily Collins Reveals Her Favorite Emily in Paris Fashion Moment

Watch : "Emily in Paris" Star Lily Collins Loves THIS About The Show

Lily Collins is owning her latest obsession: Her Emily in Paris wardrobe!

The beloved Netflix show, which debuted its second season on Dec. 22, is known for stunningly chic outfits. And while Collins IRL famously rocks the red carpet, she does still covet some of her on-screen character Emily's costumes.

So, what's her favorite season two look?

"It's so hard because Emily is obsessed with fashion," Collins exclusively gushed during E! News' Daily Pop on Jan. 4. "I love this outfit I wore for my birthday party which was this little mini dress with a big pink bow, because I felt Emily thought it was a bit of a present to herself."