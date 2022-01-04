Take an Extra 50% Off Sale Items From Khloe Kardashian’s Brand Good American

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We adore Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's clothing brand Good American for its size-inclusive, responsibly made, innovative pieces. Their sizes range from 00 to 24 with a shopping experience that truly caters to everyone. Every item from Good American is shown on three size ranges of models, so you can really picture yourself in the clothes and find that perfect fit for you.
The leggings, jeans, tops, and jackets, are all made from high-quality fabric designed to fit every curve of your body. If you love Good American, but you're tapped out from all the holiday shopping, you're in luck because you can shop some major deals with up to 50% off sale prices (your final discount is applied in the cart). If you've never shopped from the brand before, this is the perfect time to give it a try. These deals are just way too good to pass up. We shared some of our favorite finds from sale section below.
Before you get your shop on, here's a guide to the fit:
- XS/ 0-2 order size 0
- S/ 2-4 order size 1
- M/ 6-8 order size 2
- L/ 10-12 order size 3
- XL/ 12-14 order size 4
- 2XL/ 16-18 order size 5
- 3XL/ 20-22 order size 6
- 4XL/ 24 order size 7
- 5XL/ 26 order size 8
Good American Shine Track Jacket
This track jacket is equal parts fashion and function. Wear this before, during, or after your workout. It's great for a day of running errands and you can even dress it up with a pair of nice jeans and a fitted bodysuit. This unique shade of blue is to die for and there are four other versatile colors to choose from.
Good American Sweater Knit One Shoulder Bodysuit
You can never have too many bodysuits. This is a great top with your favorite pair of jeans, but it's also just such an essential layering piece under sweaters, blazers, button-downs, and more. This specific bodysuit sculpts and shapes your assets, while feeling incredibly comfortable. You will look and feel like your best self in this one. It's also available in a beautiful bronze color.
Good American Velvet Deep V Midi Dress
There's just something so classic about a black, velvet dress, right? This curve-hugging dress is glamorous for day or night. This is one of those pieces that you will keep on wearing for years to come.
Good American Plaited Rib Polo
We are so here for a winter white. This cream polo is just what you need for an understated touch of glamour this winter. The ribbed material is so soft and it's one of those shirts that you can easily take from day to night.
Good American Plaited Rib Midi Dress
You're gonna need this midi dress in every color. It also comes in caramel and a burnt orange. This is another one of those pieces that easily transitions from a day look to a nighttime ensemble. The ribbed knit material is incredibly soft. The high slit at the front makes a statement, and this classic look will never go out of style.
Good American Plaited Rib Flare Pant
Level up your everyday loungewear with these ribbed, flare pants. You can easily dress them up and they're also available in black.
Good American Polo Midi Dress
This polo-style dress is that perfect dress to look chic without those "trying too hard" vibes. The dress has a side slit and polished, gold buttons. You can also rock this one in black.
Good American Good Waist Crop Fray Hem
These are the ultimate sculpting jeans, made from smooth, super stretchy material that gives you more wears between washes. These also have a contoured, "gap-proof," waistband. The frayed hem detailing is a unique touch to the classic pair of jeans.
One shopper raved about "The BEST material," writing, "I don't know what took me so long to get a pair of jeans from this brand but after one purchase, I made two purchases days later! Love the material. I'm legit obsessed! The fit is perfect. If you needed a sign to snag a pair of good Americas, here is your sign to get them!"
Good American Kickstand Mule
Exude some boss energy with these mules. These are low heels that you can actually walk in with a black satin strap and crystal-adorned heel.
Good American Sherpa Cocoon Puffer
A puffer + sherpa= the ultimate winter coat. This oversized jacket is just what you need to bundle up on those cold days and this cream color is just everything.
Good American Long Belted Puffer
A long puffer is a true must-have in the winter cold. This one is made from water-repellent, lightweight fabric, which is just what you need in the rain and snow. It has a two-way zipper that you can zip up and down on both ends and a removable belt. And, thankfully, there are pockets for your small essentials.
If you're looking for more great fashion, here are the best fashion subscription services if you want an endlessly rotating wardrobe.