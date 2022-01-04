Maralee Nichols Speaks Out After Tristan Thompson Confirms He's the Father of Her Baby Boy

Tristan Thompson has issued a statement confirming his paternity of a baby boy, and now Maralee Nichols is responding to the NBA star.
Amid an ongoing paternity lawsuit, the Sacramento Kings star disclosed results regarding the matter in an Instagram Story post on Jan. 3.
"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," he wrote. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."
Now, in a statement to E! News, a rep for the new mom says, "There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols' baby. Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements."
Tristan's latest statement also included an apology to his ex, Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his 3-year-daughter, True. The two broke up last spring after rekindling their romance in fall 2020.
"Khloe, you don't deserve this," Tristan, who is also father to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig, wrote. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."
"I have the utmost respect and love for you," he added. "Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry." E! News has reached out to reps for Khloe and Tristan for comment following the paternity test results and have not heard back.
As for Khloe, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has not commented on the matter, with a source previously telling E! News that she was "ignoring the noise" and was instead "focused on co-parenting."
Just last month, Maralee broke her silence in an exclusive statement to E! News regarding her relationship with the NBA player.
"He told me he was single and co-parenting," she said. "I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship."
In court documents previously obtained by E! News, Thompson stated, "The only time that I had sexual intercourse with [Maralee] in 2021 was in March 2021 in Houston, Texas. I specifically remember having sexual intercourse with [her] in March because it was my birthday. [She] and I attended a party together at a hotel in Houston. [She] had called me and wanted to be with me on my birthday."
Maralee's exclusive statement to E! News in December came just one day after it was confirmed that a judge had dismissed a paternity lawsuit that Tristan filed against Maralee in a Houston court.