See Kristen Bell's Hilarious Take on True Crime in Trailer for New Netflix Show

Kristen Bell has really put The Good Place behind her.
In a new trailer for the upcoming Netflix show, The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, the actress portrays struggling alcoholic Anna, who becomes obsessed with her handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his daughter (Samara Yett). Then, one day, she witnesses a murder—or, at least, she thinks she does.
But when she tries to tell people about it, they don't exactly believe her. After all, she's been mixing wine with pills on the daily, making one neighbor label her a "crazy" lady.
So, Anna sets out to prove them all wrong, taking half-naked selfies and committing a few crimes in the process. As her friend says, "I bet they do a Dateline on it."
Whether that Dateline is about Anna's antics or an actual murder begs to be seen, but the trailer makes us want to find out.
And considering Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal are co-executive producers, alongside Bell, it's sure to be funny.
Bell acknowledged that the show is not your typical investigative series, telling Entertainment Weekly in December, "It was like nothing I'd ever heard before, and it made me laugh."
"It was so outside the box and absurd that I knew I had to be involved," she said, later adding that she thinks it was "the best bad acting I've ever wanted to accomplish in my career."
According to the writers, it's a dark comedy with a twist, though they're not making fun of the genre itself. If anything, writer Rachel Ramras said they're "having fun" it.
See Bell and co-stars Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony and Benjamin Levy Aguilar in this provocative series when it lands on Netflix Friday, Jan. 28.