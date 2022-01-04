See Kristen Bell's Hilarious Take on True Crime in Trailer for New Netflix Show

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Kristen Bell has really put The Good Place behind her.

In a new trailer for the upcoming Netflix show, The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, the actress portrays struggling alcoholic Anna, who becomes obsessed with her handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his daughter (Samara Yett). Then, one day, she witnesses a murder—or, at least, she thinks she does.

But when she tries to tell people about it, they don't exactly believe her. After all, she's been mixing wine with pills on the daily, making one neighbor label her a "crazy" lady.

So, Anna sets out to prove them all wrong, taking half-naked selfies and committing a few crimes in the process. As her friend says, "I bet they do a Dateline on it."

Whether that Dateline is about Anna's antics or an actual murder begs to be seen, but the trailer makes us want to find out.