Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Claps Back Over Daughter's Car Seat Controversy

Matthew Koma is responding to critics online after a video of his and Hilary Duff's 3-year-old daughter Banks—which seemingly captured the toddler in the back of a vehicle without a car seat—stirred up controversy.



On Jan. 3, Hilary's Younger co-star Molly Bernard, who also serves as Banks' godmother, shared a video of herself riding along with the toddler in the back seat—with her parents in the front seats—to Instagram. The video appeared to capture Banks riding along without being fully secured with a seatbelt or use of a car seat.



Following the clip's upload, a few fans commented with safety concerns for the toddler, with one follower, writing, "I love all of you but Banks not in a car seat breaks my CPST heart." Another added, "Child endangerment. California law requires children in a car seat or a booster depending on age/height and weight." However, as some users pointed out, since the video only shows from the waist up, the presence of a booster seat could be a possibility.