Vicki Gunvalson Calls Ex Steve Lodge "Cruel Manipulator" Following His Recent Engagement

Vicki Gunvalson isn't exactly saying "woohoo" to ex Steve Lodge's new engagement.

Earlier this week, Steve announced his plans to marry schoolteacher Janis Carlson next year and told E! News, "Janis and I are very happy and will be getting married in April of 2022. We are completely head over heels in love and look forward to our life together."

Vicki exclusively revealed to E! News how she is feeling about her ex-fiancé moving on so quickly.

"Only a narcissist would move out of my home in September and be engaged in December," she told E! News. "At this point I can only thank God for tearing me away from the lies, the mind games, manipulations, being used, and I am finally set free to heal."

Vicki, who revealed her engagement to Steve in April 2019, went on, "It's important to remember that I'm only mourning the person I thought he was, not the cruel manipulator he really is, and that is what gives me peace. I now see this as a blessing because if he did this now, God only knows what he would've done years down the line if I would've stayed with him."

She added, "I'm not an evil person so I won't wish him anything bad, I can only wish for him what he deserves in life…whatever that may be."