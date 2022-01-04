Vicki Gunvalson Calls Ex Steve Lodge "Cruel Manipulator" Following His Recent Engagement

Vicki Gunvalson isn't exactly saying "woohoo" to ex Steve Lodge's new engagement.
Earlier this week, Steve announced his plans to marry schoolteacher Janis Carlson next year and told E! News, "Janis and I are very happy and will be getting married in April of 2022. We are completely head over heels in love and look forward to our life together."
Vicki exclusively revealed to E! News how she is feeling about her ex-fiancé moving on so quickly.
"Only a narcissist would move out of my home in September and be engaged in December," she told E! News. "At this point I can only thank God for tearing me away from the lies, the mind games, manipulations, being used, and I am finally set free to heal."
Vicki, who revealed her engagement to Steve in April 2019, went on, "It's important to remember that I'm only mourning the person I thought he was, not the cruel manipulator he really is, and that is what gives me peace. I now see this as a blessing because if he did this now, God only knows what he would've done years down the line if I would've stayed with him."
She added, "I'm not an evil person so I won't wish him anything bad, I can only wish for him what he deserves in life…whatever that may be."
According to Steve, Vicki's version of the truth behind their breakup "is usually skewed." In fact, he alleged that his relationship with the Bravo star was over back in 2020.
"I was very clear with Vicki in December of 2020. I told her in writing and verbally many times that I did NOT want to be in a romantic relationship with her anymore and ended it," he told E! News. "We have not been in an intimate relationship since September of 2020 and that was few and far in between."
Instead of going back and forth, Vicki's rep and Dominton Talent House owner Dominique Enchinton later told E! News that her client will no longer be speaking about Steve.
"Mrs. Gunvalson is ending all comments and statements here," her rep said. "She is moving on with the next chapter of her life which includes many exciting new projects and ventures in the works. She has no more time for this nonsense, nor is she giving any more life to a person whom is no longer relevant in her life."
In addition to working with Coto Insurance, Vicki is expected to appear on season two of Peacock's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. And according to close friend and co-star Tamra Judge, the OG of the OC doesn't have the easiest arrival.
"For the most part, she had a rough start," the Two T's in a Pod podcast host teased to E! News. "Let's just put it that way. She had a rough start."
As for her thoughts regarding Steve's engagement, Tamra wrote on Instagram Stories that Vicki "dodged the lodge."
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family)