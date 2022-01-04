I Tried 11 Viral TikTok Foundations & These Are the Ones That Live Up to the Hype

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It feels like I've been searching for the perfect foundation since I started wearing makeup in middle school. Sure there have been some winners over the years, but none of them have stuck for more than a year. At that point, either my skin's needs have changed or a new makeup trend has emerged forcing me to try a new foundation. Bottom line: Foundation is tricky.

But thanks to TikTok, I've been introduced to some pretty promising foundations, especially within the past year, as I'm sure you have, too. From Kat Von D's Good Apple Foundation Balm and Beautyblender's Bounce Radiant Skin Tint to Covergirl's Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation, dozens of foundations and skin tints captivated millions of TikTok users this year, causing them to sell out for months on end.

But, the real question is: Do they live up to the hype when you take away the filters and good lighting?