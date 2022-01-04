Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty on Some Charges in Fraud Trial

The verdict is in on Elizabeth Holmes' fraud case.

The Theranos CEO was found guilty on four counts and not guilty on four counts on Monday, Jan. 3.

Holmes is guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of wire fraud. Each count of fraud includes a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, according to The New York Times, which notes the sentences are "likely to be served concurrently."

The jury decided Holmes was not guilty of the second count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and they reached no verdict on three more counts of wire fraud. She was additionally found not guilty on the final three counts in the case.

E! News has reached out to her lawyer for comment. She had pleaded not guilty on all counts prior to the trial.

Holmes, who dropped out of Stanford in 2004, became a "Tech visionary," in the words of Theranos board member and former U.S. Secretary of State Henry A. Kissinger. He wrote her TIME magazine profile in 2015 when she was named one of the outlet's "100 most influential people."

Her blood testing start-up advertised an easier finger prick method.