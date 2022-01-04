CNN Addresses Andy Cohen's "Drunk" New Year's Eve Jab

Watch : Andy Cohen Reveals How He Weeds Out the WRONG Guy

Andy Cohen has learned his lesson.

While hosting CNN's New Year's Eve countdown with Anderson Cooper, Cohen says he was "a hair over-served," he wrote on Instagram after the show, which is what led to his taking a jab at ABC's New Year's Rockin' Eve—and by extension, its host, Ryan Seacrest.

Cohen then revealed on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live that he regrets that.

"The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy," Cohen said. "And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it."

Now his employer CNN has weighed in and is standing by Cohen. Contrary to some reports, Cohen has not been fired from the hosting gig over any of his comments. (He also spoke out about York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg).

In a statement to E! News, CNN said, "Andy said something he shouldn't have on live tv. We've addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year."