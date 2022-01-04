Jesse Palmer Seems to Playfully Poke Fun at Chris Harrison in First Episode as Bachelor Host

Jesse Palmer is in on the joke.
The Bachelor's 26th season premiere on Jan. 3 was a historic one, as it marked the first season without longtime host Chris Harrison. However, Palmer, a former Bachelor himself, seemed poised and prepared to take on the hosting gig for the ABC hit. In fact, during his introduction, Palmer seemingly poked fun at his predecessor by playfully calling out some of Harrison's favorite phrases.
"The bachelor's name is Clayton Echard and he is one of the most sincere men that has ever been on this show," he said to The Bachelor camera. "And I'm ready to do all that I possibly can to help Clayton find his soulmate. Plus, I've also spent many hours practicing saying things like, 'Amazing' or 'Incredible.' Also, 'Dramatic.' So maybe, just maybe, I might be able to pull this off."
While Palmer didn't exactly name Harrison, the quip was certainly a subtle shout-out to the former host, as he loved to call each season "the most dramatic season ever."
Harrison officially exited the Bachelor franchise in June 2021 and released the following statement: "I've had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I'm excited to start a new chapter. I'm so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we've made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime."
Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment, the companies behind the dating competition, expressed a similar sentiment, writing, "We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey."
Harrison's departure came after his initial temporary leave, which he took after coming to the defense of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. For those who may not know, Kirkconnell—who won Matt James' season of The Bachelor—faced criticism when photos of her attending a 2018 plantation-themed party resurfaced.
During his absence, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams took over hosting duties for the unprecedented back-to-back 2021 seasons of The Bachelorette. Now Palmer is leading the charge for The Bachelor, which isn't surprising as he hosted The Proposal, a show created by Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss.
The Bachelor airs Monday nights on ABC.