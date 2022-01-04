Anchorman Actor David Koechner Arrested for Suspected DUI and Hit and Run

Watch : "Anchorman 2" Cast Shares Fan Favorite Lines

David Koechner was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and for an alleged hit and run in California on New Year's Eve, police confirm to E! News.

The 59-year-old actor, who starred in the Anchorman movies, was taken into custody in Simi Valley shortly after 3 p.m. local time on Dec. 31, according to online jail records. He was booked two hours following his arrest and was released from jail early morning on Jan. 1.

Casey Nicholson, a public information officer for the Simi Valley Police Department, told E! News that Koechner was arrested after an officer spotted "fresh [collision] damage" on the actor's vehicle.

"The driver of that car, later determined to be Mr. Koechner, was driving into oncoming traffic (the wrong lane on the other side of the street) where the officer was coming," Nicholson said. "Officer passed him, conducted a U-turn and pulled him over a couple of blocks away."

Upon investigation, the officer "observed outward symptomology of intoxication and ultimately determined probable cause to arrest for suspicion of DUI," Nicholson said.