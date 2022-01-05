Does Married at First Sight Work? How New Parents Jessica and Austin Are Giving Fans Hope

Watch : "Married at First Sight" Couples Share First Impressions

They didn't say it would be easy, but they said it would be worth it.

One year ago, Married at First Sight fans watched Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd meet for the first time at the wedding altar and proceed to say "I do."

For the next eight weeks, Lifetime cameras followed the newlyweds as they enjoyed a honeymoon, met each other's families and discovered whether they could truly live happily ever after.

While the four other couples from season 10 proceeded to get divorced, Jessica and Austin remain happily together in Washington, D.C. In fact, they are now parents to a handsome 2-month-old son named Westin.

"Both of us have been impressed with how patient we have been with Westin on these long nights," the couple exclusively shared with E! News on Jan. 3. "We continue trying to be a team and support each other to be better parents."