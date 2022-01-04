You'll Love Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Behind-the-Scenes Photo From 10 Things I Hate About You

Nothing to hate here!
Joseph Gordon-Levitt kicked off the new year by sharing a fun throwback photo on Twitter from the set of the iconic 1999 teen rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You.
In the black-and-white snap, the actor, 40, and co-stars Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, David Krumholtz, Andrew Keegen and Susan May Pratt are seen casually hanging out in director's chairs. The photo, which also included director Gil Junger, seems to have been snapped in between takes of filming the movie's pivotal prom scene, as the actors are all dressed up in tuxedos and gowns.
"#10ThingsIHateAboutYou," Gordon-Levitt simply captioned his post.
In the pic, Gordon-Levitt, who played lovable new student Cameron James in the film, is sitting directly next to Stiles. Last year, Junger appeared on the YouTube chat series Mirá a Quién Encontré (Look Who I Found) and revealed that the co-stars had strong feelings for each other throughout the shoot.
"She, for a minute or 10, went out with Joseph Gordon-Levitt," he said. "They were very, very attracted to each other, which was cool."
In fact, Junger said, their off-screen chemistry impacted Stiles' on-screen performance, even though the two do not play love interests. He revealed that the scene in which Stiles' character, Kat, reads her "10 Things" poem during class required only a single take to shoot it, and that the director himself was "crying so hard" by the end of her performance.
"That was maybe one of the most moving performances I've ever seen," he recalled. "It just killed me. It was so raw, and it was so honest, and it was so vulnerable. I even asked her—I said, 'Where did that come from?' And she told me, 'I was just thinking about'—that person's name that she was deeply in love with at the time."
Even though Gordon-Levitt and the Save the Last Dance star didn't share many scenes in the film, Junger knew there was something special between them.
"Isn't that funny? She's, like, professing her love to Heath, and she's in love with the guy who's waiting in his trailer to shoot the next scene," he recalled. "Yeah, but watching them, it was beautiful how much they enjoyed each other."