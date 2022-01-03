How Michelle Obama's Cameo on Black-ish Came to Be

Watch : EXCLUSIVE: "Black-ish" Stars Celebrate Final Season

Michelle Obama is already being sworn in as "best guest star of the year," and 2022 just started.

The final season of Black-ish, which premieres Jan. 4 on ABC, is quickly approaching, and with it comes a very special guest. It was previously announced that Former First Lady Obama would star in the season eight premiere of the comedy series, and now we know it's all thanks to Tracee Ellis Ross. In an interview with WSJ Magazine on Jan. 3, Ross, who plays Rainbow "Bow" Johnson, revealed that she personally asked Obama if she would do the episode.

"It was wonderful," Ross said of filming with Obama. "She and I are friends. It was a phone call I made. We got to do really important subject matter that's mixed in with fun, so it's receivable."

"We had a ball," she added. "It felt really fun to show off what a well-oiled machine our show is."